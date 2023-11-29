One of golf’s most widely respected figures, St Andrews-born David Rickman, is to retire from The R&A in 2024.

St Andrews-born David Rickman will retire from the R&A in 2024 (Pic by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

After what will be 37 years of employment with the St Andrews-based governing body, Rickman will bring an end to a long and successful career in golf administration next October.As an expert rules official, he will have refereed at almost 130 prestigious events in golf by the time he retires.

“It has been a privilege to work in a sport I love for a special organisation like The R&A and to have been involved in so many important and progressive governance initiatives,” Rickman said.

“I have worked with a wide range of talented and dedicated people and experienced some of the finest golf events and venues in the world.

"I am extremely grateful to those who gave me a chance initially and to everyone who has worked with me and supported me over the years. I’m looking forward to being able to play more golf and enjoy more time with my family. I know that the future of The R&A is in safe hands.”

Educated at Madras College, Rickman graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a degree in Business Studies and Accountancy. He returned to St Andrews and joined The R&A in 1987 before taking over as head of the Rules department at the end of 1995.Rickman has worked as part of the rules teams at 16 Masters Tournaments, 15 US Opens, seven AIG Women’s Opens, 21 BMW PGA Championships and 15 Walker Cups.In his time at The R&A, Rickman has worked closely with the USGA and been involved in some of the most significant governance initiatives in the history of the game including the modernisation of the Rules of Golf in 2019 and subsequently the Rules of Amateur Status, in Equipment Standards the Joint Statement of Principles in 2004 and the Distance Insights project as well as the introduction of the World Handicap System in 2020.

He has also overseen the production of eight editions of the Rules of Golf which are usually published quadrennially.

