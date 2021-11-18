Lundin Ladies Golf Club stages annual prizegiving
Lundin’s lady golfers reflected on the season just past across the greens and fairways at their annual prizegiving dinner last Friday.
The occasion took place at Lundin Golf Club, with numbers limited because of Covid restrictions.
The Woodielea Road club’s website reported: “Everyone who managed to book had a great time. The meal was lovely, the presentation went smoothly, with the prizes presented by Valerie Gilmour, and the golf course bingo after the dinner was a fun way to end an enjoyable evening.”
Pictured are club champion Frances McIntosh, centre, with handicap champion Senga Hogg, left, and nine-hole champion Janet Peddie, right.
Seated at the front are, from left, Frances McIntosh, club champion, with Nicholas and Valerie Gilmour and club captain Jan Stuart, with prizewinners.