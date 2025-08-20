​Majors champions throw hats into ring for 2025’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Fife

Australian golfer Cameron Smith in action in Staffordshire in July (Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

​Majors champions from around the world are among the latest lot of professionals confirmed to be contesting this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Fife.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, Germany’s Martin Kaymer, American Patrick Reed and Australia’s Cameron Smith have signed up to join the likes of defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and Tommy Fleetwood at the tournament, to be played at the Old Course and Kingsbarns at St Andrews and Carnoustie in Angus from Thursday, October 2, with a prize kitty of $5m up for grabs.

Fleetwood, a two-time runner-up for the individual professional title and winner of the 2019 team championship with Ogden Phipps, still holds the course record of 63 for Carnoustie, set at 2017’s championship with nine birdies, and he’s looking forward to returning to Fife.

“I’ve always loved the Old Course and St Andrews, ever since I played the Links Trophy as an amateur,” said the 34-year-old Merseysider.

“I enjoy playing every year with my teammate and close friend Ogden.

“St Andrews is a very special place that I look forward to returning to every year and I love the atmosphere of the Dunhill Links, seeing old friends and meeting some new ones.

“It’s one of the best weeks of the schedule without a doubt.”

Smith, 32, won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in 2022 and is glad to be returning, saying: “Winning the Open on the Old Course must be every golfer’s dream and it was a moment I will never forget.

“To walk up the 18th hole in the Dunhill will bring it all back and I can’t wait to play there.

“It would be an amazing double if I could win, but it looks like a really strong field so I will need to play my best golf.”

Entry is free for the first three days of the championship but tickets, costing £21.20 for adults, are required for Sunday, October 5. For details, go to https://www.alfreddunhilllinks.com/tickets/