​MBE for Fife-based former golfing official David Rickman

Former R&A rules official David Rickman (Photo: The R&A)

​Fife-based former golf official David Rickman has been made a Member of the British Empire in King Charles III’s latest new year’s honours list for services to the sport.

Rickman retired from the R&A earlier this year after a 37-year career in at the governing body, based in his home town of St Andrews.

“It’s a great honour to receive an MBE and I am delighted at this unexpected recognition,” said the 60-year-old.

“I have been extremely fortunate to enjoy a career in a sport I love and to work for both the Royal and Ancient Golf Club and the R&A.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to the many people who helped and mentored me along the way and to all my colleagues over the years.

“I am hugely appreciative of everything that golf has given me on a personal and professional level.”

Rickman, an expert rules official, refereed at more than 130 golf events in golf around the world, with his stint as chief referee at the 152nd Open Championship at Troon this year being his 28th in that capacity at the annual event.

His final R&A championship as an official was the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews in August. Rickman was also part of the rules teams at 17 Masters tournaments, 16 US Opens, eight AIG Women’s Opens, 21 BMW PGA Championships and 15 Walker Cups.

He has also overseen the production of eight editions of the rules of golf, published every four years.

Born in St Andrews and educated at the town’s Madras College, Rickman graduated from Edinburgh University with a degree in business studies and accountancy, returning home to join the R&A in 1987 before taking over as head of their rules department in 1995. He served as the R&A’s executive director for governance from 1996 to 2022 and was chief of staff too from 2016.

In January 2023, he was also appointed to lead on the development of the new R&A staff building at St Andrews West is due to open in 2026.