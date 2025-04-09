New book celebrates forgotten Fife golfer who should be hailed alongside Old Tom Morris and Jack Nicklaus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A largely forgotten golf legend from Fife is being recognised once more in a new book.

Allan Robertson was a businessman, employer, featherie ballmaker, inventor, keeper of the green and designer of golf courses - but the man from St Andrews has sat in the shadow of Old Tom Morris, the Grand Old Man of Golf.

Now, Allan Robertson of St Andrews, the King of Clubs, 1815-1859, sets out to celebrate a golfing genius - one its author insist should be talked about alongside legend such as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Bobby Jones.

Golf historian and author, Roger McStravick, has penned the biography of the 19th century golfer Allan Robertson hailed by those who saw him as a golfing king.

Allan Robertson should be talked about alongside legend such as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Bobby Jones. (Pics: Submitted)

Allan came from a golfing family, who made featherie balls from the 1500s in St Andrews. His father Davie became the champion golfer in 1830 when Allan was only 15 and held it for five years. In 1835 Davie was beaten by Tom Alexander of Musselburgh, but in 1840 Allan stepped up and defeated Alexander and then held the title successfully for the next 19 years.

Roger said, ‘It was important to shine a light on this forgotten hero. Allan was described by those who actually saw him play as a golfing king.

“He brought a scientific approach to golf, studying the links, the undulations of the greens and golf equipment. He was a true Scottish hero and hailed a such in his time.

“His record was remarkable. When doubts crept in that the new generation of Tom Morris and Willie Park Sr could beat him, Allan let his golf do the talking winning Crail Golfing Society’s Lindesay Medal in 1855. One year before he died Allan shot 79 on the Old Course. He was the first to do so.”

Allan was also the first professional to have his photograph taken, and put on walls in clubs and houses, such was his popularity. Tom Morris, who Allan employed aged 18 as an apprentice and who partnered with him on the links, had his photo on the walls in his house.

They were close friends and even though they parted ways over the new guttie ball in 1848, they remained close until Allan’s early death in 1859, aged only 43.

When he passed away of jaundice of the liver, his huge funeral was filled with fans, friends and golfers of all classes, such was his popularity.

Roger added, ‘I am just glad that my friend, the late Bill Williams, started this project before he passed. His daughter Emma asked me in 2020 to take it on and I am so glad I did as all my impressions of Allan were wrong and based on short paragraphs in books about Tom Morris.

“Allan was never the hero – until now. He was simply the Tiger of his day, wearing a little red coat in his grand matches. With a new plaque, thanks to the St Andrews Pilgrim Foundation, going up on Allan Villa in the coming months to celebrate the 19-year reign as the Champion Golfer, Allan Robertson, the King of Clubs and hero to many, will no longer be forgotten.”

