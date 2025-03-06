A sight loss charity is training coaches at the Home of Golf in St Andrews to support visually impaired players.

RNIB Scotland led the project with PGA pro coaches at St Andrews Links Golf Academy t make the sport more inclusive.

Neil Atkinson, community connection co-ordinator for RNIB Scotland, led the session at the St Andrews Links Golf Academy with alongside Alan Oliver from Scottish Golf.

One of the highlights of the session involved coaches using “sim specs” to replicate different sight conditions.

A coach with sim specs on is practicing golf at the driving range, with another coach analysing his swing technique (Pic: Submitted)

“This really put theory into practice,” Neil explains. “It gaves the coaches an opportunity to think about the practical barriers that someone with sight loss might face in a driving range or on the course.”

Golf has long been considered a game of precision, patience, and strategy - qualities that often make it accessible for blind and partially sighted players.

Neil believes the sport has great potential for inclusivity.

“All of the movement and actions take place within a very close space, so those with some useful sight can often set up and hit the ball independently,” he said. “Those with little or no sight can be supported by a fellow player, caddy, or volunteer.”

Modern technology is also making a difference.

“Some driving ranges use Trackman systems, which provide players with detailed information about their shots. This means they don’t need to rely on sight to track where the ball went; the data gives them that feedback.”

One area where Neil sees room for improvement is the use of volunteers. “I think golf clubs could enhance accessibility by offering opportunities for volunteers to assist blind golfers. Whether it’s guiding, ball-spotting, or helping set up shots, this would be a fantastic way for existing golfers to give back while continuing to enjoy their own game.”

RNIB Scotland’s training is part of a broader effort to break down barriers in sport and encourage greater participation. “Many sports clubs are willing to be more inclusive but need guidance on how to do it,” Neil says. “By providing awareness and training, we’re ensuring that more people with sight loss can enjoy the benefits of sport.”

He urged people with sight loss keen to try the sport to reach out to organisations like Scottish Disability Sport or their local leisure facility.

“There are so many accessible opportunities out there - it’s just about finding the right support.”