Limited edition whisky and round on historic course up for grabs

This Father’s Day, dads across Scotland will have the opportunity to be treated to an unforgettable experience, thanks to a new partnership offering top-quality whisky and golf.

The giveaway winner will enjoy a round or two of golf for two at the historic Kingarrock Hickory Golf course and a special whisky tasting at the Kingsbarns Distillery.

James Evans, Brand Manager at Kingsbarns Distillery, said: "If you’re looking to treat your old man to the perfect Father’s Day gift, then this is the ideal giveaway to throw your name into the mix in.

New partnership tees up special Father’s Day experience.

“Kingarrock is a stunning course, the grounds are just fantastic and if your dad loves his golf then this is a must-visit.

“On top of that, we’re looking forward to welcoming the winner to Kingsbarns distillery where we’ll take you through all of our premium whiskies and make sure your glass is never empty.”

Established in 2014, Kingsbarns Distillery is part of the independent Wemyss Family Spirits portfolio including the Wemyss Malts range and Darnley's Gin.

Kingarrock Hickory Golf, the only remaining hickory golf course in the UK, was first established in 1924. Over the years, it has welcomed numerous champions and now offers a rare chance to play on a course steeped in history.

Catriona Peattie, Operations Manager Fife for the National Trust, said: "Kingarrock Hickory Golf offers a nostalgic journey into the past, allowing players to enjoy the sport as it was played a century ago.

“Our partnership with Kingsbarns Distillery enriches this experience by introducing participants to the exceptional quality of Kingsbarns’ whisky.

“This Father’s Day package perfectly blends the charm of traditional golf with the elegance of fine whisky, promising a day that fathers and families will cherish."

Players will navigate the unique course, which features hand-cut greens, tees mowed with 1920s trailed gangs, and no artificial fertilisers or irrigation, maintaining its natural beauty and historical accuracy.

Participants will also experience the exceptional taste of Kingsbarns' Lowland single malts, renowned for their elegant, fruity, and floral notes with a tour and tasting at the distillery.

The distillery's dedication to quality, from non-chill filtration to the use of natural ingredients, ensures a premium tasting session that complements the golfing experience.

The course's unique features, such as sheep grazing among the rough and historical design, create a distinctive golfing experience.

Two holes on the course, Wemyss and Doocot, have direct links to Kingsbarns, offering a special connection for players. The longest hole, Wemyss, and the challenging Doocot, provide opportunities for both skill and strategy.

Beyond the initial partnership, whisky lovers can enjoy Kingsbarns limited edition single malt, Falkland, at the historic Falkland Palace.

Founded by Isabella and William Wemyss in 2005, Wemyss Family Spirits Malts is an independent, family-owned company with a reputation for creating exceptional spirits that are non-chill filtered and contain no additives.

Details on how to enter can be found Kingsbarns Distillery social media.

To find out more about Wemyss Family Spirits, visit https://wemyssfamilyspirits.com/

To find out more about Kingsbarns Distillery, visit https://www.kingsbarnsdistillery.com/