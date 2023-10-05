Yasir Al-Rumayyan takes part in pro-am of LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Clubnear London in 2022. (Pic Adrian Dennis/Getty Images)

Having been invited by Johann Rupert, the driving force behind the popular pro am at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews, the 53-year-old is teaming up with LIV Golf player Peter Uihlein.

Al-Rumayyan, who is listed on the draw as Andrew Waterman, will play his opening round of the $5 million event today (Thursday), when he will be in the same group as R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sport is supposed to unite people, not divide,” Rupert, the chairman of Dunhill’s parent company Richemont and also chairman of the event’s championship committee, told The Scotsman. “We need to get peace.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Al-Rumayyan, who is the Newcastle United chairman, headed to Scotland after watching Eddie Howe’s team take on Paris St Germain in the Champions League at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

In addition to holding the PIF purse strings, Al-Rumayyan is also the chairman of Saudi Aramco, which is the most valuable company in the world at $1.7 trillion.

A keen golfer himself, he’s been the driving force behind the Saudis getting heavily involved in golf, initially through the Saudi International, which was held for three years on the DP World Tour before becoming part of the Asian Tour over the past two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As its mastermind, Al-Rumayyan is the boss of Greg Norman, LIV Golf’s CEO and commissioner, and played in the pro-am ahead of the breakaway circuit’s inaugural event at Centurion Club near St Albans last year.

He was also the man who asked for a peace meeting with the PGA Tour that led to a ‘framework’ agreement that is currently being worked on by the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF.