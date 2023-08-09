News you can trust since 1871
Old Course hotel names Scotland’s top women’s golfer as first brand ambassador

Scotland’s top female golfer has become the first official brand ambassador for Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST

It comes as Gemma Dryburgh continues her ascent in the game, after breaking into the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings top 50 for the first time.

The hotel resort and spa overlooks the Old Course, where the AIG Women’s Open will take place in 2024.

Dryburgh was victorious at the Japan Classic at the end of 2022, becoming just the fourth Scot to win on the LPGA Tour. The five-time champion has played consistently well since, and recently finished in the top-ten in a major championship for the first time at the Amundi Evian Championship in July, and won the Jock MacVicar award for the top-ranked Scot at the Women’s Scottish Open with Old Course Hotel as her new sponsor

Gemma Dryburgh, the new brand ambassador for the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)Gemma Dryburgh, the new brand ambassador for the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews (Pic: Submitted)

Dryburgh spoke of her memories of going to St Andrews as a child and watching golf on the Old Course as one of the reasons she was inspired to play.

She said: “We would sometimes stay at Old Course Hotel and to now be sponsored by them is such an honour. I’m delighted to have their support at this moment in my career and I’m very excited for our partnership.”

The hotel’s logo will feature on the front of Gemma’s hat until the end of 202, and it will work with her to launch an invitational event at The Duke’s Course prior to the Women’s Open in 2024 where up and coming junior and amateur golfers will get to join her for the day and hear about what it takes to make it to the top of the game.

Phyllis Wilkie, general manager at Old Course Hotel said: “We are thrilled to have Gemma as our new brand ambassador and to have the opportunity to support her on and off the fairway. As the first professional golfer we have sponsored, this partnership recognises Gemma’s contribution to the game and we’re hugely excited to be working with her to help promote women’s golf and inspire the next generation.”

Owned by Kohler Co, the five-star Old Course Hotel boasts 175 bedrooms.

