Outcome fair on a sunny day for Lundin Ladies golfers

A total of 36 players took part and the contest ended all square, with skipper Heather Fleming and vice-skipper Lorna Palmer winning four games apiece and drawing one.

Tea was provided after the match, with thanks given to the catering team and all who contributed, either by baking or clearing up at the end.

With the most overall stableford points in this year’s winter alliance, the winners were Elaine Brunton and her partner Sharon Boakes.