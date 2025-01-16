Permission granted for major practice upgrade at Crail Golfing Society

The beautiful 17th hole at Crail Golfing Society's Craighead Links

Crail Golfing Society has announced that the highly rated 36-hole club on the Fife coastline has planning permission for a six-bay fully covered ‘Practice and Performance Hub’ and state-of-the-art Trackman swing studio.

The development – which is expected to see a significant increase in the current usage of more than 180,000 balls per year, particularly among junior golfers – means players of all levels can be taught and practice without having to brave the elements in adverse weather conditions.

Head professional David Snodgrass said: “We have designed the members’ Practice and Performance Hub with the aim of delivering one of the best practice and tuition facilities at a members club in Scotland.

"This new facility will allow members to use their club more often, especially when the weather is at its worst, which would normally result in quieter days.”

And Crail Golfing Society board chairperson Dr Jane Green added: “The recent incorporation has allowed the Society to reset its focus, and through the ongoing member-wide consultation, determine what sort of club we are and want to be, which in turn has translated into a set of strategic objectives.

“The driving range project has been driven by the requests from members for better practice facilities.

“The focus for the board has been on improving the overall experience, especially for our members with more tee time availability.

"We currently have a four-year waiting list in place for membership and strong reserves that can finance further development so we’re very proud to say that the future looks bright for our historic club.”

Crail – which has the Craighead Links and Balcomie Links at its base just 12 miles from St Andrews – has long been associated with the development of junior golf from when the first junior medal was held in 1880 to the modern day of offering subsidised lessons for an average of 35 under 15-year-olds for 15 weeks every summer for the past 17 years.

The improved driving range is tipped to further enhance the club’s connection with juniors and the wider local community through events like the ‘Junior Golf Skills’ challenge during the week of the popular Crail Festival in July and national initiatives like the Scottish Golf ‘Get Into Golf’ scheme.

Crail employed the services of award-winning architectural firm GD Lodge Architects throughout the entire process, following their work on a similar facility at Royal Troon Golf Club.

Alec Milne, partner, said: “GD Lodge Architects are thrilled to

assist Crail Golf Society in securing consent for new covered driving bays, following work on a similar facility at Royal Troon Golf Club.

"The bespoke seven-bay facility, including a simulator bay, was designed with a cantilevered roof to minimize ricochets while providing shelter, and the recycled rubber sports floor reduces ball strike impact.

"The building blends into the landscape with rubble stone, timber cladding, and thoughtful siting, respecting nearby Danes Dike, a 9th-century monument.

"Equipped with cutting-edge training technology, the facility represents a lasting legacy for Crail Golf Society.”

For more information on Crail Golfing Society, visit www.crailgolfingsociety.co.uk.