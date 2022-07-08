Record new prize money pot for 150th Open at St Andrews

The famous Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews, which will be hosting the 150th Open Golf Championship next week (picture by Michael Gillen).

The R&A has declared the tournament winner will receive (US) $2.5 million in prize money.The Champion Golfer of the Year will collect the highest amount in The Open’s history, as it celebrates the milestone of its 150th playing.The total prize fund for The Open, played from July 10-17, will be $14 million, a 22 per cent increase on the US dollars total of 2021.Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year.

"We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22 per cent, which means the prize money has increased by more than 60 per cent since 2016.

"We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women’s Open.”Prize money will be allocated only to professional golfers, with next Sunday’s runner-up at St Andrews receiving $1.45 million and the third-placed player $933,000, with $725,000 and $583,000 for fourth and fifth respectively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six-figure sums could be pocketed by those finishing as far down the leader board as 28th, with the amounts steadily decreasing from 29th place down to 70th.

A $32,200 payout is available for 70th spot.

The R&A added if more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be provided.

Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $30,950.Regarding those who miss the cut after two rounds – the leading 10 professional golfers and ties will gain $10,500.