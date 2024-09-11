Rory McIlroy commits to event at 'Home of Golf' next month

Rory McIlroy will be teeing it up at St Andrews next month (Pic by Harry How/Getty Images)

After missing last year’s event, superstar Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy will enter the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns from October 3 to 6.

Four-time major winner McIlroy, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to Bryson DeChambeau in this summer’s US Open, will make his 10th appearance in the DP World Tour pro-am in Scotland.

This year he will play alongside dad Gerry, as the duo bid to land the team title.

McIlroy’s long history in the pro-am event goes all the way back to 1997 – when he finished third on his debut - before adding two second-placed finishes since, while Gerry will tee up for a seventh time.

On his most recent outing in 2022, McIlroy started the final day eight shots off the pace before moving into a share of the lead in the individual event after reeling off five successive threes around the turn.

But he eventually had to settle for a share of fourth spot behind Kiwi Ryan Fox while Team McIlroy also gave it a good run in the pairs event as they finished in the top 10.

“It was a really good effort for us to make the cut and get another round at the Old Course,” said McIlroy at the time. “We’ve played eight times in this event and made the cut seven times. That’s a pretty good record. We thought this might be our last one, but I think after this we’ll have to give it another try next year.”

That didn’t materialise, but, in joining defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick in committing to this year’s event, McIlroy has handed it a huge boost as he bids to win the Race to Dubai for a sixth time.

One of the most successful European players of the modern era, McIlroy has been been crowned Race to Dubai champion five times (2012, 14, 15, 22 and 23), won three FedEx Cups (2016, 19 and 22), represented Europe seven times at the Ryder Cup and has spent more than 100 weeks at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Born in Holywood, County Down, he was introduced to golf at a young age by Gerry. He reached the top of the World Amateur Golf Rankings at just 17, going on to become the then-youngest and quickest Affiliate Member to secure his card after finishing third at the Dunhill Links – his second professional event.