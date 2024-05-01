Extended locker room (Pics The Royal and Ancient Golf of St Andrews)

The redevelopment of the clubhouse is the largest undertaking in 100 years, with the last significant addition to the world-renowned building having taken place in 1924.

Improvements include new and extended locker room space to offer women’s facilities; a new heritage lounge displaying historic architectural plans of the clubhouse; a new members’ shop; a refurbished trophy room displaying the club’s trophies and medals; and a new golf concierge desk.

Martin Slumbers, secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, said: “The clubhouse renovation is the most significant enhancement that we have made to the building in 100 years and we are pleased to have made these improvements while retaining its special character and appearance.

Comfort is paramount within the new facilities on offer

“All members will now be able to enjoy the use of new and improved facilities which will enrich their experience of visiting and playing golf in St Andrews.

"Importantly, we are now able to cater to the increasing number of members who attend the spring and autumn meetings that we hold each year, as well as meeting the requirements of staging our professional and amateur championships here.

“We would like to thank the residents of St Andrews for their patience and understanding during the renovation work.”

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews holds a unique position in golf. Established in 1754, it evolved through two and a half centuries as a leading authority in the world game.

Refurbished trophy room displaying the club’s trophies and medals

As the club celebrated its 250th anniversary in 2004 it devolved responsibility for the administration of the Rules of Golf, the running of The Open and other key events, and the development of the game in existing and emerging golfing nations, to a newly formed group of companies collectively known as The R&A.