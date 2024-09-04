Bob MacIntyre poses with the Genesis Scottish Open trophy following victory at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick in July (Pic Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It has been confirmed that national hero Bob MacIntyre will play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews next month, trying to become the first Scottish winner of the prestigious event at the Home of Golf since Colin Montgomerie in 2005.

And to help him, the left hander from Oban will have his dad Dougie alongside to urge him on.

At the Canadian Open in June, Dougie carried Bob’s bag as he famously won his first PGA Tour victory. But this time Dougie will be bringing his clubs to partner Bob in the Team Championship.

Bob said: “I’m really looking forward to playing at St Andrews. I can’t believe there hasn’t been a Scottish winner since 2005.

"It would be great if I could change that. I’m also incredibly thrilled to be able to play with my dad on the Old Course in the Team Championship.

“For us to play together in a proper championship at the Home of Golf is just amazing.

"It was a very special moment for us when dad was on the bag in Hamilton and we won. Now we can see what we can do together with clubs in our hands.”

Bob says the impact Dougie, who is course manager at Glencruitten golf club near Oban, a short distance from the family home, has had on his career over the years has been immense.

Dougie is also steeped in local shinty history having scored twice in Oban Camanachd’s victory over Kingussie in the final of the Camanachd Cup in 1996. He is currently manager of Oban Celtic.

Bob has had a brilliant season, also winning the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in July.

Victory at St Andrews would give him a memorable double and make him the toast of Scottish golf.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is a celebration of Links golf, played over the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, from October 3 to 6.

With a prize fund of US$5 million, the event incorporates two separate competitions - an Individual Professional tournament for the world's leading golfers and the Team Championship in which the professionals are paired with amateur golfers.

Last year England’s Matt Fitzpatrick won the Individual Professional title and partnered his mum Sue to victory in the Team Championship.