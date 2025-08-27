Scots golf hero Bob MacIntyre is confirmed for Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Bob MacIntyre is bidding to become first Scottish winner of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for 20 years

The passionate Fife golf galleries will be in full voice in October as Bob MacIntyre leads the home challenge at St Andrews, hoping to become the first Scot since Colin Montgomerie in 2005 to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

World number nine MacIntyre, 29, this week confirmed he will be back at the Old Course to play in the prestigious event, and he is certain to be one of the favourites after his spectacular breakthrough to the highest levels of golf in the last two years.

After winning the Genesis Scottish Open and RBC Canadian Open in 2024, he finished second to JJ Spaun in the US Open in June and also to Scottie Scheffler at the FedEx BMW Championship.

MacIntyre said: “It’s hard to believe there hasn’t been a Scottish winner of the Dunhill for 20 years.

"It would be nice if one of us could change that. There are a lot of good Scots in the field this year, and I’m sure we’ll all get plenty of support from the galleries.

"Winning at the Home of Golf is something every golfer hopes for and it’s something I would love. A big win in front of the Scottish fans would be very special.”

In addition to following on from Montgomerie’s success, if he wins, MacIntyre would become only the second ever golfer to compete the Alfred Dunhill Links/Scottish Open double, along with Martin Kaymer.

MacIntyre will be heading a powerful trio of current Scottish champions.

Calum Hill won the Joburg Open in March with an eight-under-par final round 62 and his fellow Fifer Connor Syme defied the windy conditions at the KLM Open for his first DP World Tour victory in June.

And Grant Forrest secured a home victory at the Nexo Championship at Trump International near Aberdeen earlier this month.

Among other crowd-pleasing golfers playing are major champions Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen plus Tony Finau.

Johnson, winner of the 2016 US Open and the 2020 Masters, played in the 2011 and 2012 Alfred Dunhill Links, so is familiar with the Championship, while 2010 Open Champion Oosthuizen won his Claret Jug on the Old Course.

The tournament will be played over the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns from October 2–5.