Scottish golf ace Robert MacIntyre’s ‘unbelievable’ victory at Home of Golf

Robert MacIntyre poses with Alfred Dunhill Links Championship trophy (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

Scottish golfing hero Robert MacIntyre hailed his “unbelievable” win on Sunday in the weather-shortened 54-hole Alfred Dunhill Links Championship which was played at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Just seven days on from being part of Europe’s unforgetable 15-13 away Ryder Cup win over the USA in New York, the 29-year-old from Oban became the first Scotsman in 20 years to lift the Alfred Dunhill Links title.

MacIntyre, who took one and a half points from a possible three at Bethpage Black, secured victory with a round of 66 to finish 18 under for the weekend.

In second place was Tyrell Hatton, the man who holed the winning putt to down the United States last Sunday, finishing four shots back after going seven under on the day.

“Unbelievable,” declared MacIntyre of his latest eye-catching performance.

“Any time you can win a golf tournament on these shores is special, but just delighted the way I did it.

“Played really nice over the three days, and, yeah, here we are. I don't know how we're going to celebrate after the celebration we had last Sunday. I don't know if it will be tonight, but over the next couple of weeks we'll have a nice celebration.”

Heading out tied for the 36-hole lead with South African Richard Sterne, MacIntyre wasted no time showing he had a first individual victory in 2025 in his sights by rolling in a 20-footer for an opening birdie before adding a second gain of the day following a lovely approach at the fourth.

Wearing a blue top and white woolly hat, early play saw MacIntyre step off his second shot at the par-5 fifth before dispatching it to the heart of the green to set up a two-putt birdie there.

More great shots followed as MacIntyre followed in the footsteps of Colin Montgomerie, the last Scotsman to take home this trophy in 2005, and pick up a fourth DP World Tour success.

Although the effects of Storm Amy reduced the tournament from 72 to 54 holes, it was still a great success with many celebrities joining the professionals taking part over the three days.