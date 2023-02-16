Singapore comeback heartens Kinross golfer Calum Hill

Calum Hill playing in the Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club on Sunday (Pic: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

On the second day of that contest at Laguna National Golf Resort Club, just his fourth event since making a full-time return to the sport after only playing three times last year, the 28-year-old fought back from being joint-110th to rocket 79 places up the leaderboard, thanks to a seven-under-par 65 including seven straight birdies.

“I didn’t have two bad holes and figured out how to get a few putts in the hole,” said the 2020 Cazoo Classic winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s nice to be back and to be pretty pain-free and not having too much worry with it.

“I can focus on the golf and work on the game. It’s nice to put myself back somewhere in events.”

Hill ended the contest, won by South African Ockie Strydom with a course-record 63, on level-par for joint-67th place, with Drumoig’s Connor Syme tying for 65th on one-under.