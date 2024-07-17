Connor Syme acknowledges the gallery at last week's Genesis Scottish Open (Pic by Harry How/Getty Images)

Fife golfer Connor Syme came agonisingly close to booking a dream appearance at this week’s 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, when he missed one of three available qualifying spots by a single stroke at last week’s Genesis Scottish Open won by fellow Scot Robert MacIntyre.

Syme’s bid to join MacIntyre, Ewen Ferguson, Jack McDonald and amateur Calum Scott in flying the Saltire in the season’s final major was dashed as his four round total of 268 (-12) for joint 15th place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick fell just shy.

“I played well and that’s positive,” said Syme after signing for a 67 to secure a top-20 finish, which came on the back of his fourth-place effort in the BMW International Open in Munich.

“This sets me up nicely for the rest of the season,” he added, with a wedding next up before returning to action in the Czech Masters next month. “It’s another good result in a very strong tournament.”

Drumoig-based Syme, 29, had picked next Tuesday, July 23 as the date he’d be tying the knot with fiancee Alanis specifically due to it falling straight after The Open, with all that remained to drop into place being his appearance in it.

At least the £108,878 Syme picked up for his fine showing at The Renaissance Club, added to the just under £90,000 he had received for finishing fourth behind Ferguson at the previous week’s BMW International Open in Germany, will help pay for his impending nuptuals.

“The wedding bills have been racking up, so last week was a nice reprieve on the expenditure of late, “ he said smiling. “Yeah, super excited for that as well.”

Syme, who is coached by his dad, Stuart, is now an impressive 26 under for his last eight rounds.

He said: “I had a really solid run in Africa and then I changed my driver. It hadn't been quite right and I guess sometimes it kind of comes back to bite you a little bit.

“It just didn't work out the way I wanted it to and I ended up just not driving as well. I really struggled off the tee, which is normally my strength.

"I did some really positive work off the back of a missed cut in Italy and then did some really good work with Ping staff at the start of Germany and I think from the guys that made the cut I was leading the driving stats.”