The Spaniard, who rarely played in the Scottish Open when he was a member of the DP World Tour, has been confirmed for the $1.5 million event at Fairmont St Andrews on August 24 to 27.

Garcia, who won The Masters in 2017 and is the all-time record points scorer in the Ryder Cup, tied for 27th in last week’s US Open Los Angeles after qualifying for the third major of the season.

Garcia became one of the marquee names to leave the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf last year, and the move has come at the cost. Upon his switch the Spaniard was dished the same punishment as his fellow defectors, having been suspended from the PGA Tour.

Sergio Garcia is heading for St Andrews (Pic by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

And this week the Spaniard stated his belief that his controversial Saudi switch could have hampered his chances of making it into golf's coveted Hall of Fame.

Arguably the biggest punishment of all though has proven to be his ineligibility to compete in the Ryder Cup, having announced himself as one of the greatest players to play in the matchplay event.

Garcia will be joined in Fife by fellow Masters winner Charl Schwartzel, as well as Chilean duo Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira.

The St Andrews Bay Championship will be the 12th leg of the 2023 Asian Tour season and the sixth stop on The International Series.

“As our first tournament in the country that gave golf to the world, the St Andrews Bay Championship promises to be a momentous week for us,” said Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour Commissioner & CEO.

“It’s fitting, therefore, that we should have major champions such as Sergio and Charl and players of the calibre of Joaquin and Mito to grace this auspicious occasion.”

The St Andrews showpiece will be preceded by the International Series England at Close House near Newcastle.

