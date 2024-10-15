Spanish sunshine for Fife golf pair at this week's DP World Tour stop
Kirkcaldy-born Syme, of Drumoig Golf Centre, plays in southern Spain while sitting 42nd in the latest Race to Dubai standings after finishing in a tie for 37th place at last week’s FedEx Open de France.
Rounds of 68, 71, 69 and 70 gave the 29-year-old a four-round total of 278 (-6), leaving him 10 strokes behind surprise winner Dan Bradbury.
Syme’s fellow Fifer Hill, also 29, is up to 51st spot in the Race to Dubai following his tie for 18th position at Le Golf National, where he shot rounds of 69, 70, 68 and 68 for 275 (-9).
Favourites at this week’s event in Spain include home hope Jon Rahm and Danish pair Rasmus Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen.
