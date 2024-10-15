Spanish sunshine for Fife golf pair at this week's DP World Tour stop

Can Connor Syme get into contention this week? (Pic Warren Little/Getty Images)

While golfers in this country shiver as we head towards another freezing Scottish winter, top DP World Tour professionals Connor Syme and Calum Hill are basking in warm Spanish sun as they contest this week’s Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Andalucía.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy-born Syme, of Drumoig Golf Centre, plays in southern Spain while sitting 42nd in the latest Race to Dubai standings after finishing in a tie for 37th place at last week’s FedEx Open de France.

Rounds of 68, 71, 69 and 70 gave the 29-year-old a four-round total of 278 (-6), leaving him 10 strokes behind surprise winner Dan Bradbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Syme’s fellow Fifer Hill, also 29, is up to 51st spot in the Race to Dubai following his tie for 18th position at Le Golf National, where he shot rounds of 69, 70, 68 and 68 for 275 (-9).

Favourites at this week’s event in Spain include home hope Jon Rahm and Danish pair Rasmus Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen.