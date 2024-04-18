St Andrews caravan park backing golfing brothers

Golfer Gregor Graham, left, with sponsor Andrew Kennedy

Balmullo’s ​Clayton Caravan Park has signed up, in cahoots with 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie, to be principal sponsors this season for the Scottish internationalists.

Stuart Graham, father of the Blairgowrie Golf Club-based pair, has welcomed that support from caravan park owner Andrew Kennedy and Aberdeen-born Lawrie, 55, saying: “Golf is certainly not a cheap sport when you are supporting two wannabe professionals, so when you have guys like Andrew and Paul approach you offering to support and sponsor the boys, it’s just fantastic.

“It’s a very generous gesture and much appreciated.

“Paul is playing a major role in encouraging the next generation of golfing talent to break through into the professional ranks and the boys are proud to have a man of his stature in golf on their side.

“Connor and Gregor both have very busy schedules looming this year, travelling and playing throughout the world.

“They are both eager to build on last season’s successes and continue to work towards their ultimate goals of stepping up to join the pro ranks.”

The brothers, flying the flag for Scotland at golf’s European Nations Cup at Sotogrande in Spain this week, are looking to build on a successful 2023 campaign.

Connor rounded off last season as the No 1-ranked under-18 golfer in Europe and was undefeated representing Europe in the Junior Ryder Cup.

He was also the youngest player ever to play at the Walker Cup, representing Great Britain and Ireland against the USA at St Andrews.

Connor, off to the USA’s Texas Tech on a golf scholarship in August, also became the youngest winner of the Scottish Men’s Open Championship.

Elder brother Gregor helped Scotland win golf’s European team division two Championship and became the first amateur and youngest winner of a Tartan Pro Tour event.

