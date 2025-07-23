St Andrews golfers triumph at both Scottish Boys' and Girls' Amateur Championships

2025 Scottish Boys' Amateur Champion Finlay Galloway with the trophy (Pic Scottish Golf)

Finlay Galloway admitted his trademark aggressive strategy paid handsome dividends as he defeated international team-mate Kai Laing to claim the 2025 Scottish Boys’ Amateur Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old St Andrews golfer came out on top by 3&2 against Laing from Broomieknowe on the Lansdowne Course at Blairgowrie last weekend.

Galloway, who has a Handicap Index of +3.8, later thanked his parents and his coach, adding: “I’m over the moon and it hasn’t really sunk in yet. It feels good to get it done. I’m an aggressive player and I think that works for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of the boys during the practice rounds were talking about hitting irons but there are a few holes where I just pulled out driver and it suited my eye.

2025 Scottish Girls' Amateur champion Carly McDonald poses with the winner's trophy at Kings Golf Club (Pic Chris Young/Scottish Golf)

“In an earlier round against Archie (Cook) I pulled a driver, drove to the front of the 11th green and made eagle. I like being aggressive.”

In landing the Scottish Boys’ Amateur crown – a championship title which dates all the way back to 1935 - Galloway emulated notable past winners in the modern era including Andrew Coltart, David Law, Grant Forrest and Ewen Ferguson.

Yet, at stages in the five-day event, Galloway was staring at an early exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he had cruised through the strokeplay qualifier as the eighth seed, he was close to losing his round of 32 match on Friday against Evan Walker.

Two down with two to play, he birdied the 17th hole and then holed his approach to 18 from 134 yards for an astonishing eagle. He then won with a birdie on the first extra hole.

In the final against Laing, Galloway raced into a two-hole lead early on and could have been further ahead than the three hole advantage he held at the turn if a couple of makeable putts had dropped.

A win at the 10th extended the lead and although Laing pulled one back at the 12th, Galloway was not about to relinquish his grasp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His victory came the week after he and Laing had been team-mates with Scotland at the European Boys’ Team Championships in Czechia, even rooming together on the trip.

And Galloway’s stunning triumph in the boys’ competition at Blairgowrie was matched by another St Andrews star in the girls’ event.

For 14-year-old Carly McDonald, of St Regulus Ladies Golf Club, was crowned the 2025 Scottish Girls’ Amateur Champion the same afternoon at Kings Golf Club in Inverness.

In a thrilling final, McDonald faced off against the formidable Stella Walters of Craigielaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 12-year-old starlet pushed her Scotland team-mate all the way, with the match going the full distance and decided on the 18th green in a narrow 1-up win for McDonald.

McDonald said later: “I feel like I played really well all week, taking it one match at a time.

"This is something that I’ve been wanting for so long, so it feels amazing to finally get here.”

The back-and-forth final encounter between McDonald and Walters kept the crowd gripped, with both players producing clutch up-and-downs under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A composed par save on the 16th looked to have sealed the title for the St Regulus player, but Walters had other ideas, responding by winning the 17th to take the match down the final hole.

McDonald had signalled her intent early in the tournament, securing the No.2 seed after two strong rounds of stroke play on Friday.

Her route to the final was marked by consistent, focused golf, as she navigated tough match ups against some of the nation’s finest young players, including Carla Morris, Jayla Kepler, and Hannah Ounap in the semi-finals.

The early stages of the Scottish Girls’ Amateur Championship had delivered plenty of drama, with the course record being broken not once, but three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abigail May and Jodie Graham both carded 67s last Friday morning, before Melissa Keay joined the five-under-par tally in the afternoon.

All three received Kings course flags in recognition of their record-breaking rounds, with their names now proudly displayed on the clubhouse wall.

McDonald’s hard-fought win on the 18th green brought to a close a fantastic tournament, one defined by high-quality golf and tremendous sportsmanship. Her attention now turns to the European Young Masters in France this week, where she’ll join forces with her older brother Jamie as they represent Scotland.