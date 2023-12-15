St Andrews resident 'lost for words' after being invited to become PGA captain in 2025

St Andrews resident David Scott has admitted he was ‘lost for words’ after being invited to become PGA captain in 2025.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott, 60, a hugely respected figure whose relationship with the Association goes back over 40 years, has enjoyed a long, fulfilling career in the golf industry.

He represented Great Britain & Ireland in The PGA Cup in 1990, was captain of the PGA in Scotland in 1999 and earned Master Professional status in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opportunity to become captain of The PGA, however, will be, in his own words, ‘the crowning glory’. Scott will take over the reins from Peter Laugher in 2025, who replaces current PGA Captain Tim Rouse next year.

David Scott earned Master Professional status in 2018 (Pic courtesy of PGA)

Scott, who will join a celebrated, decorated list of captains including Sir Henry Cotton, Harry Vardon, JH Taylor, James Braid, Max Faulkner, Percy and Peter Alliss and Bernard Gallacher, said: “I’m absolutely delighted, it’s a great honour. Alan White, the chairman of The PGA, approached me to say that the board had recommended me for the position and he asked if I would consider it.

“Well, I would’ve bitten his hand off when he offered me the position. I couldn’t believe it. It’s not often I’m lost for words but I was on this occasion. You just have to look at the list of past captains that have served The PGA to appreciate the stature of the position.

"One name, of course, who means a lot to me on that list is Jim Farmer (former PGA and PGA Cup captain). I immediately told Jim of the invitation and he was absolutely delighted for me. I’m sure he’ll have some nuggets of wisdom to share with me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott began his PGA journey as an assistant at Blairgowrie in 1982 before becoming the first ever professional at Letham Grange. He moved on to Balbirnie Park then became Director of Golf at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

Significant posts at the Duke’s Course and the Old Course Hotel, where he was director of operations, bolstered his reputation before he moved into his current position of general manager at the flourishing Dumbarnie Links, the Fife course which has rapidly established itself as one of the jewels in the home of golf’s crown.

“I’ve got The PGA running through my veins,” added Scott. “In my time with the Association, I’ve been fortunate to have enjoyed some great moments.

"Representing my country as a player in The PGA Cup, for instance, was a massive honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The captaincy, though, will be very different. To represent the thousands of PGA Members we have is something I’ll cherish and I’ll dive in deep to continue to promote the brilliant work that The PGA and its members do for golf.”The PGA continues to evolve and adapt in an ever-changing golfing landscape and Scott has watched the Association grow during a career that now spans five different decades.

“When I qualified, I had to re-shaft an iron and maybe add weight into a persimmon head,” he said with a reflective smile. “There have been huge changes since then, of course. Now, it is so technically and digitally minded.

"We have a great online presence too for specialist areas. The PGA has had to evolve to meet the demands of the market and we are still the No 1 name in golf. Maintaining and building that reputation is something I hope I can continue to help doing in my time as Captain.”

Commenting on Scott’s nomination as PGA Captain for 2025 to 2026, the Association’s Chief Executive, Robert Maxfield, said: “We are delighted to announce that David Scott will rightfully earn his place in the PGA history books among some very notable names in golf as a PGA Captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Throughout his four decades as a proud PGA Member, as a past PGA Cup player and as a former Captain of The PGA in Scotland, David has been a loyal and superb ambassador for the Association.