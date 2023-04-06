St Andrews University named as Scotland’s best for tennis for second year on bounce

St Andrews University tennis club's Beth Laybourne, left, and Lily-Mai McKane at Tennis Scotland's awards ceremony last Friday (Pic: Peter Devlin)

The Fife uni’s Saints Sport students’ club picked up that accolade at Tennis Scotland annual awards for 2022 in Stirling last Friday in recognition of investments made in their facilities last year, as well as achieving two promotions, a Scottish student sport champion’s title and two players reaching British Universities and Colleges Sport individual finals.

Claire McCulloch, director of tennis at the uni, welcomed that seal of approval, saying: “The university tennis club are delighted and honoured to win the Tennis Scotland university of the year award for the second year in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our expanding programme’s success is down to our coaches, committee and volunteers, who work as a team to grow all aspects of the club.

“This award is recognising their efforts, so thank you to everyone who has put the time in to make the club open and accessible to any student wanting to give tennis a go.”

Club president Lily-Mai McKane agreed, saying: “Winning the Tennis Scotland university of the year award for the second year in a row is an immense honour for both myself and the club.

“As president, I am delighted that the club have successfully fulfilled the desires of our members and facilitated players of all levels in playing tennis weekly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This would be impossible without the combined efforts of an amazing committee, our hard-working director Claire McCulloch and our coaches and volunteers.

“Thank you to Tennis Scotland for this award, which acknowledges our performance as a club and fills each member with pride.”

The club’s women’s captain, Beth Laybourne, said: “We are over the moon that the achievements of the club are being recognised by Tennis Scotland for the second year in a row.

“The committee and coaches have worked incredibly hard throughout the year to develop opportunities for players of all levels, and everyone in the club should be very proud of what they have accomplished. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Kelly, her male opposite number, added: “Saints Tennis represent everything you could possibly want in a university tennis club, from their facilities to their opportunities and, most importantly, their people.

“The coaches, committee and members have all come together to create an experience that is second to none for tennis players of all levels.