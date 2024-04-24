Ellie Monk with the Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open winner's trophy at Royal Troon on Sunday (Pic Christopher Young)

However, celebrations were put on ice for 24 hours as the English woman headed home to prepare for an economics exam.

Cradling the famous trophy, Monk said: “I was blissfully unaware of what was happening which helped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s amazing, I can’t quite believe it. It’s a big achievement and an amazing honour to win on a course that will be hosting The Open this year.

“The celebrations are on hold until Monday – after this it’s straight to the library tonight.”

Monk posted rounds of 75 on Friday and 72 on Saturday around Royal Troon’s Portland course to head into the final round two shots adrift of a quartet of golfers.Ireland’s Kate Lanigan, England’s Jess Hall, Nathalie Borg from Sweden and Wales’ Katherine O’Connor had set up a final day shootout at the top of the leaderboard thanks to their efforts over the first 36 holes.However, it was Monk, playing in the third last group, who sneaked up on the rails to take the title after 54 holes of stroke play with a winning total of 218 (+2).A final one-under par round of 71 around Troon’s famous championship course – host of the 152nd Open in July – paved the way for Monk’s two-shot victory over England’s Nellie Ong and Lanigan.

Monk’s final round started with a birdie and despite bogeys at three and four, she picked up two shots before the turn to stay on Lanigan’s coattails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lanigan did have a three-shot lead heading into the back nine helped by a two at Troon’s famous Postage Stamp hole.

But she will regret on the 17th hole of her final round. The Hermitage golfer was leading by a shot, but an impossible lie in a cavernous greenside bunker led to her taking six on the par three.

Monk kept plugging away and a level par back nine allowed her to take the glory.

She added: “I was solid off the tee and I owe a lot to my caddie (Roddy McAuley) for keeping me calm and in the moment. It was a fun round on a great course.