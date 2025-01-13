Stellar field in Dubai as Fife golf stars return to DP World Tour

Calum Hill retired early from his last DP World Tour outing, last month's Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa (Pic by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

After a short break over the festive period, Fife golf stars Calum Hill and Connor Syme return to the DP World Tour for their first tournament of 2025 this week.

And the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, running at the Emirates Golf Club from Thursday until Sunday, features a stellar field battling for the $1.53million first prize from a total pot of $9,000,000.

World number three Rory McIlroy – who has won this top event in each of the previous two years and has landed the title four times overall, is strongly fancied to make it three in a row here.

He is joined by fellow European Ryder Cup stars Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre, with PGA Tour ace Akshay Bhatia also adding some star quality.

Thirty-year-old Kirkcaldy-born Hill and Syme, 29, of Drumoig Golf Centre, are currently rated in 135th and 138th positions respectively in the latest 2024-’25 Race to Dubai rankings.