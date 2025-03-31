Stephen Curry’s Underrated Golf European Tour returns for second year with United Airlines as presenting sponsor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Underrated Golf European Tour Kicks Off at Foxhills Golf Club, May 28-30, with second tour stop at Fairmont St. Andrews, August 13-15.

Once Again, Henni Koyack, Ladies European Tour Professional Golfer and Gareth Bale, five-time European Cup winner, join Underrated Golf Europe as ambassadors for the upcoming 2025 season registration for The Underrated Golf European Tour Opens on February 24 and Closes on April 1; 48 boys and 48 girls will participate in both tournaments during the second annual tour

Golf enthusiasts and fans of Stephen Curry’s Underrated Golf Tour brand will have a chance to experience one of the most exciting events on the European golf calendar, as the second annual Underrated Golf European Tour officially announces its 2025 schedule. With United Airlines returning as the presenting sponsor, the tour will begin at the iconic Foxhills Golf Club in England from May 28-30, before heading to the world-famous Fairmont St Andrews in August.

The Underrated Golf European Tour offers an unparalleled platform for up-and-coming junior golfers from across Europe, providing them with the opportunity to showcase their talent on a global stage. Last year’s inaugural tour proved to be a huge success, highlighting Stephen Curry’s vision to empower young players and elevate the game of golf. This year, the tour will continue that momentum with stops at two of the most prestigious golf venues on the continent.

2024 Underrated Golf European Tour winners Issie Kelly and Brodi Lewis

“I'm thrilled to see the Underrated Golf European Tour return for its second year and to partner with United Airlines as our presenting sponsor,” said Stephen Curry. “The goal of this tour is to offer incredible opportunities to emerging golfers, allowing them to compete and develop their skills in some of the most historic and beautiful locations in the world. I’m excited to see the talent that will emerge from this tour and to continue to make golf a more inclusive and accessible sport.”

As the returning presenting sponsor for the Underrated Golf European Tour, United Airlines will continue to support the journeys of the Underrated golfers as they fly to London, Edinburgh, and beyond in pursuit of their golfing ambitions. United also offers the most flights from the New York City area to London Heathrow and the most flights from the U.S. to Edinburgh of any U.S. carrier throughout the Underrated Golf European Tour season, should friends or family wish to spectate live.

“We’re proud to continue partnering with Stephen Curry in presenting the Underrated Golf European Tour,” said Jennifer Entenman, United’s Managing Director of Global Sponsorships. “Stephen’s continued commitment to creating opportunities for aspiring athletes aligns perfectly with United’s brand ethos of Good Leads the Way. Along with the fact that London is United’s largest market outside the United States, this continued partnership makes perfect sense for us. We look forward to continuing our support of Underrated Golf’s mission in the United Kingdom and Europe, as well as here in the States.”

Three years ago, Curry, four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP launched Underrated Golf. Over the past three seasons in the U.S. and last year’s inaugural season in the UK, Underrated Golf has hosted 16 tournaments throughout the U.S. and Europe. In that time, Underrated Golf, in collaboration with its brand partners who understand the vision, has helped junior athlete golfers gain access to great courses and created a special and inclusive environment.

Underrated European Golf Tour ambassador Gareth Bale with 2024 winner Brodie Kelly

With the expansion into Europe last year, Underrated dedicated to continuing to provide access and opportunities to junior golfers and give them the chance to be front and center with top-tier college recruiters. Like the U.S., the current golf system for student-athletes throughout Europe is exclusive and exclusionary, and Underrated Golf will provide a viable pathway forward for everyone.

As in the inaugural tour, the boy and girl winners of both London and Scotland tournaments will earn the opportunity to travel to the United States to compete in the prestigious Curry Cup, the fourth annual competition hosted by Stephen Curry. The Curry Cup will take place later in the year and offers the victors of the European tour a shot at competing against top-tier players in an exhilarating finale that promises to be a can’t-miss event for both fans and players alike.

“The Curry Cup is the ultimate goal for many of these golfers, and I’m excited to see how they’ll perform on the global stage and then come together in the U.S. for a final showdown,” added Curry. “This is about more than just winning—it's about bringing fresh talent to the forefront, inspiring the next generation of golfers, and showcasing the diversity of the game. We want the UNDERRATED Golf European Tour to be a stepping stone for these young players to take their game to new heights.”

Once again, Henni Koyack, Ladies European Tour Professional Golfer; Gareth Bale, five-time European Cup winner and Will Lowery, Underrated Golf Professional and Tour Ambassador will rejoin UNDERRATED Golf Europe as Ambassadors for the upcoming 2025 season. As ambassadors, Koyack, Bale and Lowery share in Curry and Underrated’s mission to provide access and opportunities to junior golfers from every community by balancing participation in the sport to truly reflect our society. Utilizing their vast relationships in the region, Koyack and Bale helped recruit young athletes and entered them into the local tournaments, and throughout the Underrated Tour, they will continue to provide ongoing guidance and support.

Joining the trio as an Underrated Golf Ambassador this year is Brodi Lewis from Wales (Wales Golf Club) who won the first-ever Underrated Golf European Tour event for the boys division last year. The Underrated Golf European Tour is an exciting opportunity for golf fans to see up-and-coming talent in action while supporting Stephen’s vision for the game of golf. The 2025 season promises to bring incredible competition, beautiful venues and an inspiring message of opportunity and inclusivity.

Underrated Golf is a purpose-driven business endeavor with the overarching commitment to provide equity, access and opportunity to student-athletes from every community by balancing participation in the sport to truly reflect our society. Dedicated to promoting opportunities for young athletes who may not otherwise have the chance to gain access to the sport and adjacent skills, Underrated Golf is working with its corporate partners and sponsors to provide training, equipment, networking events and more. Furthermore, the program is addressing the gender equity gap within the sport by providing female players with the same opportunities as their male counterparts.

For more information on the tour schedule, players, and updates, visit the official Underrated website at www.underratedgolf.com, and connect on social media via Instagram and Twitter.