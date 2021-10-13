Stirling effort from young Dunnikier golf players

Four Dunnikier teams hit the top spot in each of their age group categories, beating clubs from all over Scotland . The local squads won their way to the finals in the East of Scotland qualifying round at Carnoustie.

Dunnikier Park Juniors also recently won the GolfSixes Fife ‘A’ League, although this latest national achievement was special. Coached by Ally McDonald and Jamie McLeary, the youngsters now focus on the winter programme, which includes eclectic competitions, fun outings to Gleneagles and St Andrews, GolfSixes events with Kinghorn and Aberdour, fitness classes, covered bay coaching, and golf rules and etiquette. Strathallan Primary’s Jessica Wood, one of Monday’s team captains, gained some acclaim recently at the East of Scotland Girls Autumn Meet at Ladybank, representing Fife County. Aged 10, she won the overall event for U18s with a nett score of 64.