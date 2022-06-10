The 150th Open: Gary Player returns to St Andrews for unique photo-shoot

Golf legend Gary Player returns to St Andrews this weekend for a special photo-shoot which will celebrate the 150th Open Championship.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 10th June 2022, 9:15 am

The three-times Open champion will be the star of the shoot which will raise funds for the foundation he set up to help under privileged and vulnerable children living in poverty.

World-renowned photographer David Yarrow will feature him surrounded by a crowd on the first green of the Old Course.

Gary Player (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Everybody involved will be dressed in late 19th-century attire, similar to the depiction in Michael Brown's 'Open Golf Championship'

Player, regarded as one of the sport’s greats, won nine major titles during his illustrious career.

Since 2017, Yarrow’s work has raised over £10 million for charity.

