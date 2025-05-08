The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews announces new captain for 2025/'26

New captain Dennis Watson (Pic by Alan Richardson)

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has announced that His Honour Judge Dennis Watson KC will serve as captain in 2025/26, having been nominated by past captains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watson (61), lives in Birkdale with his wife Nicki, a retired solicitor. The couple have two adult children, Samuel and Hannah, who are both barristers. The family are all golfers.

He will begin his year in office after the traditional Driving-in ceremony on the first tee of the Old Course on Friday, September 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crosby-born Watson attended Uppingham School and studied law at Leeds Polytechnic, now Leeds Beckett University, before being called to the Bar (Inner Temple) in 1985 and practising in criminal law on the Northern Circuit. He was appointed recorder, a part time Crown Court Judge, in 2002 and a QC in 2009 (now KC).

Watson was appointed circuit judge in 2012, based at Liverpool Crown Court, and is authorised to sit in the Court of Appeal (Criminal Division). Elected master of the bench at Inner Temple in 2022, he also serves as a tutor judge at Judicial College.

After becoming a Member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club in 2003, Watson served on several committees overseeing work of The R&A and as a referee on The R&A’s Rules Panel. A keen golfer since childhood, Watson became a member of Royal Birkdale Golf Club in 1975, later serving as captain and trustee. He is also a member of Royal St George’s Golf Club and Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club, with a current handicap of 4.4.