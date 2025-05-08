The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews announces new captain for 2025/'26
Watson (61), lives in Birkdale with his wife Nicki, a retired solicitor. The couple have two adult children, Samuel and Hannah, who are both barristers. The family are all golfers.
He will begin his year in office after the traditional Driving-in ceremony on the first tee of the Old Course on Friday, September 19.
Crosby-born Watson attended Uppingham School and studied law at Leeds Polytechnic, now Leeds Beckett University, before being called to the Bar (Inner Temple) in 1985 and practising in criminal law on the Northern Circuit. He was appointed recorder, a part time Crown Court Judge, in 2002 and a QC in 2009 (now KC).
Watson was appointed circuit judge in 2012, based at Liverpool Crown Court, and is authorised to sit in the Court of Appeal (Criminal Division). Elected master of the bench at Inner Temple in 2022, he also serves as a tutor judge at Judicial College.
After becoming a Member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club in 2003, Watson served on several committees overseeing work of The R&A and as a referee on The R&A’s Rules Panel. A keen golfer since childhood, Watson became a member of Royal Birkdale Golf Club in 1975, later serving as captain and trustee. He is also a member of Royal St George’s Golf Club and Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club, with a current handicap of 4.4.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.