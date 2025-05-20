The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews appoints new honorary professional

David Scott has been appointed honorary professional at The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk)

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has appointed David Scott as its honorary professional.

Scott becomes the sixth person to hold the role and succeeds Jim Farmer who passed away late last year. A PGA Master Professional, Scott was elected captain of the PGA last month and is a former captain of PGA Scotland. He has held a number of senior executive roles in golf and is a well-known figure in UK and Scottish golf.

Scott said: “I’m deeply honoured to have been appointed honorary professional by The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

" Having grown up playing golf in the town I know just how important a role The Royal and Ancient Golf Club plays in the sport and it is a privilege to become involved and support the members.”

Mark Darbon, secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, said: “We are delighted that David will become the club’s honorary professional.

"He is a hugely popular figure and brings a wealth of experience in golf to the role.

"I’m sure the members will be looking forward immensely to working with him.”

Born and raised in St Andrews, Scott’s father was club champion at the St Andrews Golf Club and he was immersed in golf from an early age..

Scott qualified as a PGA Professional in 1985 and won the award as Scottish Assistant of the Year in the final exam.

After serving as an assistant and then club professional, Scott went on to become director of golf at Kingsbarns Golf Links, golf manager and director of operations at the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort and Spa and then took up his current role as general manager at Dumbarnie Links in 2020.

The Clive Clark designed Dumbarnie, laid out along the beautiful Largo Bay coastline, was recently named as the Top Emerging Golf Course in the UK, with Scott receiving this award from Nick Dougherty of Sky Sports.

Scott previously served as a rules official on the European (now DP World) Tour and with the PGA and The R&A.

Since 2022, he has been president of the Caddie School for Soldiers.

Scott lives in St Andrews with his wife Yvonne.

He has two grown-up children, Jenna and David junior, and two grandchildren, Jessica and Freya.