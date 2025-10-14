Three courses to stage Alfred Dunhill Links Championship through to 2030

The Old Course at St Andrews will remain an Alfred Dunhill Links Championship venue until at least 2030

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is to continue at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns through 2030, after an extension of the current agreement with the DP World Tour.

Echoing the pioneering spirit of Alfred Dunhill, founder of the British men’s luxury goods company dating back to 1893, this new commitment celebrates the rich heritage of Scottish Links golf, honouring the courses, the communities and the sport itself.

Four decades ago, the inaugural and innovative Alfred Dunhill Cup drew international teams from across the world to the Home of Golf, competing at the Old Course St Andrews in a much-loved event for 16 years.

In 2001, the newly-launched Alfred Dunhill Links Championship heralded the next chapter of the company’s involvement with Scottish golf, creating an event which incorporates an individual professional championship for the world's leading golfers and simultaneously a team championship in which the professionals partner prominent amateurs.

Guy Sanan, of the championship committee, said: “The Dunhill Links was conceived by our chairman, Johann Rupert, as a celebration of links golf at its finest, bringing together professionals and amateurs on three extraordinary links golf courses: the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

"This region and its courses are a place of pilgrimage for all golfers from around the world and it is a privilege for to us host and play the Championship here.

"We would like to thank the three courses and their teams, who have become an essential part in the success of the Dunhill Links.

“We would like to especially extend our gratitude to the towns and local communities who have hosted us, worked and volunteered on the tournament, and become such an integral part of the Championship.

"And, as always, we are supported by our long-standing partnership with the DP World Tour.

"It’s a matter of pride to everyone at Alfred Dunhill that this Championship has grown and matured over the years, into such a unique and sought after tournament and a showcase for the region.”

Scotsman Bob MacIntyre won this year’s tournament on -18 earlier this month.