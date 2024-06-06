Varied opposition for Fife golf aces Connor Syme and Calum Hill at Volvo Scandanavian Mixed tournament
Co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour, the tournament features a field of 78 men and 78 women playing in the same groups for one prize fund and one trophy.
Both the men and the women will play the same course at the same time to the same pins, with the only difference being that different tees are used to accommodate the fact that men (generally) hit the ball further.
At last week’s DP World Tour stop, the European Open in Hamburg, Hill finished tied 13th on -6, while Syme was tied 22nd on -3, at an event won by Englishman Laurie Canter on -13. Syme and Hill are 39th and 71st respectively in the Race to Dubai rankings.
