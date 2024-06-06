Varied opposition for Fife golf aces Connor Syme and Calum Hill at Volvo Scandanavian Mixed tournament

Calum Hill is 71st on Race to Dubai (Pic Warren Little/Getty Images)

A change of format for Fife golf stars Calum Hill and Connor Syme this week sees them tee off alongside their usual male DP World Tour rivals plus female professionals in the Volvo Scandanavian Mixed tournament at Vasatorps Golfklubb, Helsingborg, Sweden.

Co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour, the tournament features a field of 78 men and 78 women playing in the same groups for one prize fund and one trophy.

Both the men and the women will play the same course at the same time to the same pins, with the only difference being that different tees are used to accommodate the fact that men (generally) hit the ball further.

