What odds are Fife golfers Calum Hill and Connor Syme for Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?

Calum Hill (left) and Connor Syme are both huge odds to win in Abu Dhabi this week (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

Fife golf stars Calum Hill and Connor Syme – both winners on this year’s DP World Tour – return to competitive action as part of a high class field at this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old Kirkcaldy-born professionals face a stern test if they are to challenge for the title as Yas Links in Abu Dhabi plays host to the top 70 players in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Only the top 50 players come Sunday night will qualify for next week’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, so competition will be fierce this week as the golfers battle it out for a total prize pot of $9 million, with the winner taking home a cool $1.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US Masters champion Rory McIlroy headlines the field and will be joined by several of his Ryder Cup winning team-mates, including Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg who didn’t finish inside the top 70 but make Abu Dhabi having qualified for Team Europe.

Their Ryder Cup colleague Sepp Straka had been due to join the pair but withdrew from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week to help care for his sick newborn son.

Ahead of the tournament starting on Thursday, McIlroy is a best priced 13/2 to win in Abu Dhabi, with second favourite Tommy Fleetwood a best priced 15/2.

Tyrrell Hatton (9/1) Matt Fitzpatrick (14/1) and Aberg (14/1) are also fancied.

Hill, who enters this week 37th on the Race to Dubai, is rated as high as 250/1 with the bookies, while Syme – 47th on the rankings - can be backed at 350/1.