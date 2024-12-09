Where did Fife stars Calum Hill and Connor Syme finish at Nedbank Golf Challenge?

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 9th Dec 2024, 15:39 BST
Connor Syme didn't threaten leaders (Pic by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)placeholder image
Fife golf stars Calum Hill and Connor Syme both finished in the lower reaches of the field at the DP World Tour’s latest stop, the Nedbank Golf Challenge which concluded at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa, on Sunday.

Hill was tied 55th on +10 after rounds of 78, 72, 70 and 78, with Syme 59th on +14 after efforts of 76, 72, 75 and 79 at an event

won by American Johannes Veerman on -5 thanks to rounds of 70, 71, 73 and 69.

There was a three-way tie for second place just one shot behind Veerman, between England’s Matthew Jordan, Romain Langasque of France and South African Aldrich Potgieter. Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen was alone in fifth place on -3.

Calum Hill ended +10 (Pic by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)placeholder image
Hill and Syme remain in South Africa for this week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, which finishes on Sunday and features Louis Oosthuizen as pre-tournament favourite.

