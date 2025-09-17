Winners crowned at 152nd anniversary Cupar Golf Club event

Participants in last week's Cupar Golf Club annual away day

Last Friday saw Cupar Golf Club stage its annual away day at Scotscraig Golf Club, with 32 members competing for the famous Peripatetic (Peri) Cup.

Club captain Stewart Wilson teed off along with current holder Gordon McKinnie, Chris Brown and Stephen Ridley.

At the end of the morning’s play, with the lowest net score of 69, captain Wilson won the Peri, with Andy Huber second and Chris Brown third.

Vice captain Cameron Little had the lowest scratch score of 81 to win the Tailabout Cup.

The afternoon Texas Scramble over nine holes was topped by the winning team of Sean Murray, Derek Murray, Duncan Ross and Iain Aitken.

Past captain Scott Douglas had donated a prize for the lowest number of putts on the day, and somewhat ironically was himself the winner with 27.

Following a well-earned meal and refreshments, captain Wilson accepted the Peri and presented the other prizes.

He thanked all the members for their participation, noting the fact that for ten members this was their first Peri; and Scotscraig Golf Club for their excellent course and hospitality.

This year marked the 152nd anniversary of a competition first played in 1873 at Elie Golf Club.

The magnificent original Victorian trophy is on display at the British Golf Museum in St Andrews.

Cupar Golf Club is still active with competitions and social events. For more details visit the club website at www.cupargolfclub.co.uk