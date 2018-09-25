Golfers have to be at their best for R&A Autumn Medal

The final day of the R&A Autumn Medal saw golfers compete against testing elements as well as each other.

Kevin Cattanach, Matthew McKenna and David Keir got the final day’s play underway, set on their way by first tee starter Rob Rae, the new club committee chairman.

Four games later the medal was paused to allow for the incoming captain’s driving-in ceremony.

Playing in the game immediately following the driving-in were Gavin Hastings, Stuart Farmer and Mike Jones.

The outgoing and incoming captains, Bruce Mitchell and Chris Hilton, playing with past captain Sandy Dawson, began their medal round shortly afterwards.

James Bunch (Prestwick) won the principal scratch prize of The Royal Medal with a gross 70.

Marcus Ferguson Jones (Sunningdale) was awarded The Gold Medal as runner-up with a gross 71, and after count-back over the last nine holes against fellow Sunningdale Member, Roger Devlin, who returned his gross 71 on Tuesday.

Martha Lang (Shaol Creek) won The Queen Elizabeth II Medal for the lowest scratch score, 83, by a woman in the Autumn Medal.

This was the third time Martha has won the medal.

Roger Devlin won the main handicap prize of The Silver Boomerang with a net 66 (71-5). At 61 years of age, this score also won Roger the Pine Valley Plate for the lowest net handicap score by a member aged 55 years and over.

Marion Thannhäuser (Hamburg) won the Women’s Handicap Medal with Net 76 (86-10).

Hong Kong member William Chung (Discovery Bay) won the Peter Thomson Trophy for the best net handicap score in the competition by an overseas member.

His 67 (74-7) was tied with last year’s winner, Australian Member Denis Lenagan (Royal Sydney), but William had the better score in count-back over the last nine holes.

Scores recorded during this week’s medal also counted towards prizes for the combined Spring and Autumn Medal aggregates.

The George Glennie Medal awarded for the lowest aggregate scratch score at the Spring and Autumn Meetings, was won by Kevin Cattanach (Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society), with 143.

The Royal Melbourne Medal for the second lowest aggregate scratch score at the Spring and Autumn Meetings, was won by James Bunch (Prestwick) with 147.

The first ever recipient of The Arnold Palmer Trophy, for the lowest aggregate scratch score in the Spring and Autumn Medals, by an overseas member, was Ewan Cameron (United Arab Emirates) with a total score of 155, and after count-back against Johan Frick (Sweden), Ewan having the better score at the Autumn Meeting.

The Canadian Silver Beaver for the lowest net aggregate score at the Spring and Autumn Meetings was won by Henry Turcan (R&A), with a total score of 138.

The John Ellis Knowles Trophy for the lowest net aggregate score over the two meetings by a member aged 55 years and over, went to 61 year-old Roger Devlin (Sunningdale) with a total score of 139, and after count-back against 55 year old Graham Frazer, Roger having the better score at the Autumn Meeting. The most special prize on the final day of the Autumn Medal is The Silver Club, won by Chris Hilton at the driving-in ceremony.