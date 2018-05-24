Golfers reach the gold standard at Old Course

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club’s Local Clubs’ Gold Medal Competition, regarded as the Men’s Strokeplay Championship of St Andrews, was played over The Old Course.

This was the 117th staging of the famous Gold Medal since first played in 1890, there being no competition during The First and The Second World wars.

The maximum starting field of 60 was made up of 25 competitors from The St Andrews Golf Club, 23 from The New Golf Club, nine from The University of St Andrews Golf Club and three from The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

At the end of round one, the lead was held by 17 year old Ben Caton of The New Golf Club, with a scratch score of 68, two strokes clear of the field.

The 12 competitors with the lowest round one scores, and any ties for twelfth place, qualified for round two.

The qualifying score was 73, and 13 competitors made the cut.

After round two and the conclusion of the competition, the runner-up with a 36-hole aggregate scratch scores of 142 (72 and 70 ) was Gary Sharp of The St Andrews Golf Club.

The winner of the Gold Medal, and the 2018 Men’s Champion of the Links, with a 36-hole aggregate scratch score of 138 (71 and 67) was Rhodri Price of The New Golf Club.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club’s Local Clubs’ Women’s Gold Medal Competition, was also played over The Old Course.

This was the second staging of a Women’s Gold Medal

The competition was tough but the event was played in a terrific spirit throughout.

A starting field of 21 was made up of 16 Competitors from St Regulus Ladies’ Golf Club and five from The St Rule Club.

Elaine Moffat and Gillian Paton, both from St Regulus Ladies’ Golf Club, returned the two best scratch scores of 76.

After count-back over the last nine holes, the winner of the Gold Medal, and the 2018 Women’s Champion of the Links, was Elaine Moffat.