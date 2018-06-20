Gordon manages to get his hand on title again

Gordon Moir is the 2018 champion of the XIXth Hole Golf Club of St Andrews.

In the 18-hole final over the Old Course, he recorded a convincing victory over Donald Stewart.Earlier in the semi-finals, he defeated Johnny Robertson, while Donald overcame the challenge of Jimmy Lindsay.

Pictured is Gordon Moir (left) being presented with the championship trophy by club captain, Bob Edie. It is the second championship success for Gordon, who is the director of greenkeeping with St Andrews Links Trust. He previously won the title in 2015.