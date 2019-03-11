Gordon Moodie is a class apart on his Racewall return

The east of Fife drivers were in good form at the opening Cowdenbeath Racewall meeting.

The World and National Series champion, Gordon Moodie, from Windygates, brought his new RCE chassis to the Racewall fresh from his terrifics final success last weekend at Skegness.

Moodie proved to be in a class of his own taking his Zetec powered car to a double heat win and then dominated the final to score a hat trick of wins.

Leven’s Ross Watters debuted his very smart two litre saloon, although it wasn’t finished until late in the afternoon.

The car ran well although he had to retire from the opening heat he was back to finish in seventh in the second heat then third in the final.

There were only 13 Formula II drivers at the track including Moodie.

The first heat saw Pete Davidson get caught up with Bentley and crashed out as Gordon Moodie went through to win from Garry Sime and Liam Rennie with P. Reid coming home in seventh place.

Moodie then won the second heat from Rennie.

Smart led the cars away when the final took started but within a few laps Sime was ahead but being closed down by Moodie. Once Moodie got ahead he went through to record an easy win over Sime and Rennie.

The two litre saloon drivers turned up in their numbers with Watters debuting his new car.

The first heat saw Tam Rutherford Jnr go through to win from Graeme Shevill and Ross Graham, with neither local driver going the distance. Rutherford Jnr made it a double success when he won heat two but there was close racing behind with Shevill claiming second from Aaryn Triggs. Mathieson and Watters brought their cars home in sixth and seventh respectively.

The final saw turned out to be a nail biter with little to separate the top five at the close. Johnny Wood led the cars away but within a few laps Rutherford Jnr was ahead. Mathieson was running in close order but closing in on them were Shevill, Ian McLaughlin and Watters. McLaughlin forced his way through into the lead but then was forced wide as Shevill took over. Rutherford Jnr dived inside to snatch second whilst Mathieson dropped to fifth. Shevill began to ease away as those behind began to squabble over second place. McLaughlin began to catch Rutherford Jnr but he in turn was being caught by Watters. Shevill went on to claim the win with Rutherford Jnr, McLaughlin and Watters crossing the line nose to tail, whilst Mathieson wasn’t too far behind in fifth.

This Saturday the Formula IIs and two litre saloons will be back in action but this time they are being backed by the National Hot Rods, the ORCi Stock Rods and the exciting 1300cc Saloons.