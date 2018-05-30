Graham terrific at half marathon

Three Fife wheelchair racers were in action at opposite ends of the country for their respective competitions this weekend.

Graham McIntyre from Leven competed in the Edinburgh Half Marathon because he was unable to get an entry into the marathon.

This was his first race in his new wheelchair and he covered the course in 1.21.18, despite the challenge of having to avoid lots of runners particularly on the downhill sections.

An outstanding first outing for the Fife athlete and the start of a career that will no doubt take him to lots of places in the UK to race.

Callum Sloan from Dunfermline was in London for the Westminster mile and he completed the course in a very creditable 6.12.

Callum was delighted with his performance.

Callum races in the T53 class and is recognised in Fife as one of the most committed members of the Fife squad.

Susanne McGrath completed the Edinburgh marathon in 3.20 which is a personal best performance by 15 minutes.

This remarkable young woman was not surprisingly over the moon.

Susanne is still relatively new to the sport and she improves with every race.

Susanne took up racing to complete one marathon only but her passion and commitment have encouraged her to sign up for six races this year alone.

All will be in action at the Fife Track and Field Championships on June 13.