Great Dane Lucas clinches the Dunhill

Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard managed to wrestle Tyrrell Hatton's Dunhill Championship crown from him at the Old Course.

In gusty conditions, which caused the final day's play to have a shotgun start early in the morning, Bjerregaard ended Hatton's dominance of the event, despite the Englishman looking like he'd win it for the third time in a row with just a few holes to play.

But four bogeys in the opening seven holes of his back nine opened the door for Bjerregaard to capitalise.

Tommy Fleetwood was also in contention down the back straight, but he couldn't catch the Dane, his 69, though, was a credible day's work in tough conditions for the Ryder Cup star.

A birdie on 16 put Bjerregaard two clear and into a lead neither Hatton or Fleetwood could claw back.

In the end his -15 won the tournament, with the English pair a shot behind.