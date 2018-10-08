Great Dane Lucas clinches the Dunhill - picture spread

Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard managed to wrestle Tyrrell Hatton’s Dunhill Championship crown from him at the Old Course.

In gusty conditions, which caused the final day’s play to have a shotgun start early in the morning, Bjerregaard ended Hatton’s dominance of the event, despite the Englishman looking like he’d win it for the third time in a row with just a few holes to play. But four bogeys in the opening seven holes of his back nine opened the door for Bjerregaard to capitalise. Tommy Fleetwood was also in contention down the back straight, but he couldn’t catch the Dane, his 69, though, was a credible day’s work in tough conditions for the Ryder Cup star. A birdie on 16 put Bjerregaard two clear and into a lead neither Hatton or Fleetwood could claw back. In the end his -15 won the tournament, with the English pair a shot behind.

Bjerregaard was ten-under par at the start of the round but posted an excellent 67 in difficult conditions to claim his second European Tour victory.

Bjerregaard said: “It was a great day. Obviously one of the best rounds I’ve played all year. It didn’t really look like I had much of a chance. It looked like Tyrrell was going to run away with it. But I just kept going about my business.

“I knew the back nine was going to play tough, so I thought if I could throw in a few birdies there, I would still have a chance. I didn’t rush it and they just slowly came. The one on the 16th was really nice.”

Bjerregaard revealed that he received inspiration from the European Ryder Cup win after being invited to Paris by fellow Dane, Thomas Bjorn, the team captain.

“I had never been to the Ryder Cup before, but Thomas was kind enough to invite me. He showed me around. I saw the team room and the locker room and I would lie if I said I wasn’t inspired going home from there.”

Bjerregaard becomes only the second Dane to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship following Thorbjørn Olesen’s victory in 2015.