Gymnasts impress at school heats

Levenmouth Academy’s gymnastics club retained two out of three titles up for grabs at the Fife Schools Regional Floor and Vault heats.

The pupils now qualify to represent Fife in the Scottish National Floor and Vault Championships in March 2019 in both the Level 2 and Level 3 categories.

The pupils are: Melissa Small, Erin Nicoll, Jason Yule, Rachael Brown, Christy Ballingall and Leah Walsh.

Christy won individual gold with the highest overall combined floor and vault score. The schools’ other teams came fifth and seventh in the Level 2 competition and sixth in the Level 1 competition. The heats were hosted by the school, the Fife Schools Gymnastics Group and help from the after school gymnastics club and Enigma Gymnastics Club.