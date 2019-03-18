Haddie Duncan breaks the tape in Australia

A busy weekend of Parkruns for the Anster Haddies kicked off on Saturday morning at Highlands Parkrun, near Melbourne in Australia.

Duncan Hall finished first overall in a time of 18.56.

Back in a rainy, cold and windy Scotland, Tracy Chalmers and son Oscar Burgess ran Kirkcaldy Parkrun in a time of 31.24, with Oscar finishing second in the under 10 years boys category.

Jacqui McDonald was the sole Haddie running at St Andrews parkrun in 38.26.

Further down the country, Eric Anderson finished Highbury Fields parkrun in London in 20.20.

On Sunday, Jas Baillie finished 3rd MV55 at Northumberland Half Marathon in 1.37.30.

Jas has the club place for the London Marathon next month and ran this half marathon as part of his training for the big event.

Also taking place on Sunday was the Skull Mountain Trail Race held near to Markinch and organised by Falkland Trail Runners.

The event proved popular, with runners travelling from all over to compete.

Taking on the tough five mile trail course were George Findlay, finishing in 42.07, Lynne Herd in 43.36, Chloe Herd in 51.24 and Jacqui McDonald in 52.37.

Anster Haddies training sessions take place on a Wednesday evening at 6.30pm from Waid Academy sports centre where all new members of all abilities are very welcome to join.

Please visit Anster Haddies Facebook page or haddies.weebly.com for more information.