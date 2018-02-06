Haddie Duncan is simply Oz-some Down Under

Lots of competitive Anster Haddies were out and about in parkrun action on Saturday morning.

The club’s Duncan Hall ran well in Maribyrnong Parkrun in Melbourne in a time of 19 mins 51 seconds.

As ever the Kingdom hosted parkruns across the area and there was local interest in several of them

Slightly closer to home than Duncan’s effort Down Under, Bill Simpson put in a good effort locally in Kirkcaldy with a time of 23 mins 11 seconds.

St Andrews Parkrun saw Innes Knight finishing in 21 mins 25 secs followed by a quartet of Haddies ladies consisting of Natalie McKay, Jaz and Debz Hay and Catriona Duncan finishing in 25 minutes and 4 seconds.

The action didn’t stop there and on Sunday the club’s Ewan Davidson ran the Caledonia 10k trail race in slightly sunnier climes in Lanzarote.

Ewan ran well to finish in 1 hour 3 mins.

The ever popular multi-terrain half marathon in Forfar saw 10 Haddies tackle the mud in cold but calm conditions.

On-form Mike Reilly ran a tremendous race to be first Haddie home in 1 hour 35 minutes.

He wasn’t the only Haddie showing a clean pair of heels and George Findlay was next home whilst also securing second MV60 place in 1 hour 45 mins.

Jaz Hay, Fiona Cruickshanks and Debz Hay followed with their performances earning them a third female team prize to bring home with them on the day.

Sharon Brown put her marathon training to good use and breezed to the finish with a new distance PB of 1 hour 55 mins.

Pamela Cruickshanks finished in 1 hour 57 mins with second V50 prize in the bag as well.

Lynne Herd continued her current good form with a 2 hour 59 sec finish, followed closely by husband/wife combination of Allan and Jackie in 2 hours 25 mins.

Haddies train every Wednesday at 6.30pm from the Waid Sports Centre and new members are always welcome to join.