Haddies brave freezing conditions

It was another fantastic week of running for the Anster Haddies.

Saturday brought a hardy bunch of Haddies to Kirkcaldy parkrun in very chilly conditions.

The club’s times were Eric Anderson 19.48 (1st MV40), Jas Baille 21.09 (3rd MV55), Jazmin Hay 21.47 (1st FS25), Fiona Cruickshanks 23.30 (1st FS20), Bill Simpson 23.33 (2nd MV60), Jacqui McDonald 24.18 (2nd FV45).

Tich Shaw had a great run at East District Cross Country in Livingston 10k, 45.34.

Sunday saw Jazmin Hay and four legged friend Willow take part in Lochore Meadows 5k Cani-Cross which was a very technical challenging course in a time of 45.34.

Sunday was also a great training day for some brave Haddies in the scenic wintery Lomonds.