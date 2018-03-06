Haddies get the passports out

The unseasonably harsh weather cancelled many running events over the weekend.

There were no parkruns and the popular Cupar 5 and Smokies 10 mile ladies race also both fell victim.

Luckily some Anster Haddies have put their passports to good use, managing to bring an international feel to the results.

In Australia Duncan Hall ran Maribyrnong 5K Parkrun in Melbourne in 20.56. Jaz Hay ran Rocks Riverside 5K Parkrun in Brisbane in 22.33.

Jackie and Allan Galloway headed to Cyprus for the island’s 20th marathon.

Jackie finished in 4.54.38 and 2nd FV55.

Allan who was first man home in a kilt finished 5.45.16. Also running was Jackie’s dad Sandy who at a youthful 80 years plus competed in the 10K finishing in a terrific 1.07.

Eric Anderson headed to Paris along with some 40,000 fellow runners to take part in France’s largest half marathon.

Taking in many sites around a cold and wet Paris, Eric clocked a distance PB in 1.32.54. Knocking seven minutes off his previous PB. This must give Eric great confidence ahead of the London Marathon in April which he is running to raise funds for Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Support Eric’s Marathon efforts at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eric-anderson2.

Training this week is from Waid and is a 5K nightmare run, head torches and trail shoes required.