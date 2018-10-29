Haddies head to Stirling for cross country event

Three Anster Haddies travelled to Stirling to compete in the East District Cross Country League.

The ladies race at the event took in two laps to make a tough 6k route.

The club’s Fiona Cruickshanks finished in 28.03, followed by Pamela Cruickshanks in 29.11.

Allan Gibson was the solo male Anster Haddie to race in the men’s three-lap nine-k route.

Allan finished in a time of 49.41.

Last Wednesday was the first of the Haddies annual Mars Bar series.

The race follows a four mile route round Anstruther once a month for the six winter months and the aim is to beat your time from the previous month.

Some 21 Haddies raced the route with some personal best times run.

Mike Reilly ran a PB of 25.21, CJ MacPhail 26.16, Fiona Cruickshanks 26.48, Ross Young 28.31 and Robyn McDonald 32.11.

On Saturday morning, Duncan Hall finished third MS30 at Maribyrynong Parkrun in Melbourne in a time of 19.05.

At the St Andrews Parkrun, Bill Simpson finished first MV65 in 22.57, Natalie McKay first FS25 in 24.25.

Allan Gibson was third MV65 in 25.59 and Jacqui McDonald in 44.10.

Jas Baillie headed to Perth on Saturday to run Perth Parkrun.

Jas finished second MV55 in 21.06.

In Jedburgh, Jazmin Hay ran the Cani-Cross 7.5km race with Willow the Hungarian Visla.

Cani-cross is an off-road race where the runner must run with their dog.

Jazmin and Willow finished the 7.5km race in 38.27.

On Sunday, Lucy Wilson ran the Jedburgh Half Marathon in 2.13.31.

A club spokesman invited anyone in the area keen to get involved with the local running group to get in touch with them.

The spokesman added: “Training tonight (Wednesday) is from the Waid Academy Sports Hall at 6.30pm where all new members are very welcome.

“For more information, see the club’s Facebook page or visit haddies.weebly.com.”